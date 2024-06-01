Will the U.S. Survive This Constitutional Crisis? - Brannon Howse w/ Leo Hohmann & Trevor Loudon

(May 31, 2024) Brannon Howse: “We can eliminate the Federal government tomorrow, and their authority over any of our sovereign Republics, known as states, if we had governors and attorney generals that would stop sucking on the teat of the Federal Government. We don’t need their worthless trash money! It’s becoming worthless everyday anyway!”
Trevor Loudon: https://www.trevorloudon.com/
Leo Hohmann: https://leohohmann.com/
Full segment: “Will The Fascists Send Trump to Jail, Will U.S. Survive This Constitutional Crisis and Will States Enact Constitutional Solutions to Tyranny?”: https://worldviewtube.com/tv/video/will-fascists-send-trump-jail-will-us-survive-constitutional-crisis-and-will-states-enact
