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7/18/18 #PAGETURNER: LAWLESS in TRUMP'S USA, #WOLVERINES!
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21 views • January 02, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
7/18/18 President Trump's Cabinet Meeting raises concerns regarding the major role of Public-Private Partnerships in the "new" economic, education and training programs. WE, the People, need to keep our eyes open moving forward to make sure the USA does not become the new China. Meanwhile, the DOJ and FBI are outed as completely unlawful, leaving the People of the Republics to take action now to return to Constitutional justice in the USA. Luckily, Lisa Page has turned plea deal immunity to reveal that, indeed, the Strozk, McCabe, Comey, Mueller, Obama, Rice DOJ was fully responsible for the DNC cover up and the SPYGATE fiasco that began with Crossfire Hurricane.
YOU ARE FREE!
Please get involved with Constitutional civics asap to help insure that justice will prevail at this pivotal time:
https://www.nationallibertyalliance.org
https://www.freedomwatchusa.org
Thanks to everyone for your support of You Are Free TV! I appreciate all of you awesome comments, news links and prayers! Prayer wave at 6pm wherever you are to free humanity from global enslavement!
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Blessings to all of you Freedom Lovers! WE ARE FREE!
7/18/18 President Trump's Cabinet Meeting raises concerns regarding the major role of Public-Private Partnerships in the "new" economic, education and training programs. WE, the People, need to keep our eyes open moving forward to make sure the USA does not become the new China. Meanwhile, the DOJ and FBI are outed as completely unlawful, leaving the People of the Republics to take action now to return to Constitutional justice in the USA. Luckily, Lisa Page has turned plea deal immunity to reveal that, indeed, the Strozk, McCabe, Comey, Mueller, Obama, Rice DOJ was fully responsible for the DNC cover up and the SPYGATE fiasco that began with Crossfire Hurricane.
YOU ARE FREE!
Please get involved with Constitutional civics asap to help insure that justice will prevail at this pivotal time:
https://www.nationallibertyalliance.org
https://www.freedomwatchusa.org
Thanks to everyone for your support of You Are Free TV! I appreciate all of you awesome comments, news links and prayers! Prayer wave at 6pm wherever you are to free humanity from global enslavement!
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Blessings to all of you Freedom Lovers! WE ARE FREE!
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