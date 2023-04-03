China’s US Dept of Defense wants Mush Minded Police & Military

Click on Prosecute Obama here: http://thesrv.blogspot.com/2023/04/white-replacement-conspiracy-theory.html I was born near a River that caught fire in Ohio in 1964. My Father was recruited to be a Rothschild Central Banker Spy for China by the FBI. In 1966 on I overheard him a number of times talking w/ Israeli & Chinese Spies. US Veterans & Police can retire in about the half the time of most workers. My father thought that Police were too stupid to collect shopping carts at a grocery store so he didn’t want them to reproduce or to enjoy their retirements. That goes for military as well. He wanted them to serve their purpose, & then have them die. I set up to be a police officer numerous times, but didn’t want to become a criminal to become a law enforcement. https://gab.com/SvenVonErick https://judicialmisconduct.blogspot.com/ #WBNemesis #StopTheBS #Resist
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.