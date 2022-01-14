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Brass & Iron: Booms & The Boss Episode 16 By
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50 views • January 14, 2022
In this video, I look at 4 year delta Q posts for January 13. If you still think “Qanon” is a conspiracy, tune in to see the crimes of the elite revealed. Boom!
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Music
Champion Select-League of Legends Soundtrack https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IUXt4cZkm7Q&;list=PLQ4DPWlUD1bVyijYut_EKigPj7VKWGKfl&index=1
Michael McCann Detroit City Ambient-Deus Ex: Human Revolution Soundtrack-2021 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zRoHpfhEPCY&;list=PLQ4DPWlUD1bVyijYut_EKigPj7VKWGKfl&index=70
Links
Q posts
https://qalerts.pub/
Q posts
https://qposts.online/
Trump Speech 12/2/2020
https://youtu.be/Dkxpb4ithPA
Bad Wolves-Zombie
https://youtu.be/DY34c5mEL5Q
Fair Use
Copyright Disclaimer under Section 107 of the copyright act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favour of fair use.
Tags
#Q #GreatAwakening, #ElectionFraud #Maga #Trump, #Patriots #
Follow Me
https://pilled.net/#/profile/101090
https://gab.com/Nppatterson40
https://gettr.com/user/thewd_40
https://t.me/thewdfortyontelegram
https://rumble.com/c/WD40
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/csgxknhazFBm/
https://odysee.com/@TheWD40:c
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thewd40?page=1
Donate
http://kandisstaylor.com
https://account.venmo.com/u/Nathan-Patterson-70
https://www.subscribestar.com/thewd40
Music
Champion Select-League of Legends Soundtrack https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IUXt4cZkm7Q&;list=PLQ4DPWlUD1bVyijYut_EKigPj7VKWGKfl&index=1
Michael McCann Detroit City Ambient-Deus Ex: Human Revolution Soundtrack-2021 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zRoHpfhEPCY&;list=PLQ4DPWlUD1bVyijYut_EKigPj7VKWGKfl&index=70
Links
Q posts
https://qalerts.pub/
Q posts
https://qposts.online/
Trump Speech 12/2/2020
https://youtu.be/Dkxpb4ithPA
Bad Wolves-Zombie
https://youtu.be/DY34c5mEL5Q
Fair Use
Copyright Disclaimer under Section 107 of the copyright act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favour of fair use.
Tags
#Q #GreatAwakening, #ElectionFraud #Maga #Trump, #Patriots #
Keywords
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