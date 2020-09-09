Parallel Universe : Joe Biden Declares: “The Only Person Calling to Defund the Police is Donald Trump”

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Despite the fact Democrats have made “defunding the police” a central policy platform by the likes of Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.), Ilhan Omar (Minn.), and dozens of others (including Biden himself), Biden incredibly claimed that President Trump is “the only one” who wants to defund the police.
“I not only don’t want to defund the police, I’m the one calling for $300 billio- million more for local police for community policing,” Biden told reporters Tuesday. “The only person calling to defund the police is Donald Trump.”
At least 13 Democrat-run cities have cut funding from police budgets, including Washington D.C., San Francisco, Los Angeles, Baltimore, Portland, New York, and Minneapolis.
Source : https://dailystormer.su/avant-garde-surrealist-performer-joe-biden-declares-the-only-person-calling-to-defund-the-police-is-donald-trump/