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Alex Jones Warned You Trump Would Be Censored!
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70 views • May 07, 2021
Before the 2020 election, Alex Jones predicted the establishment would censor trump and ban him from mainstream social media platforms.
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6095795af059aa1812c90c00
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6095795af059aa1812c90c00
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