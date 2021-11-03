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Babylon is fallen: Vatican's worship of Mary (3)
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71 views • November 03, 2021
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Special thanks to pastor Craig from the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church for creating an introduction video consisting of a compilation of videos showing the worship of Mary by the man of sin in Rome, the pope, and his Catholic followers.
This worship of Mary goes against the second commandment of God in Exodus 20:4-6, Psalm 115:4-7 and 1 John 5:21.
Jesus Christ is the only one Who leads us to the Father, not Mary. As Christ the Son of God says in John 14:6, Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by Me.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) with the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.Dministries.org (www.SSRemnant.org) along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
DCMEDIA: https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA & https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMVw2_lnGZ7kOg_4F6His7g
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ & https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
Special thanks to pastor Craig from the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church for creating an introduction video consisting of a compilation of videos showing the worship of Mary by the man of sin in Rome, the pope, and his Catholic followers.
This worship of Mary goes against the second commandment of God in Exodus 20:4-6, Psalm 115:4-7 and 1 John 5:21.
Jesus Christ is the only one Who leads us to the Father, not Mary. As Christ the Son of God says in John 14:6, Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by Me.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) with the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.Dministries.org (www.SSRemnant.org) along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
DCMEDIA: https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA & https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMVw2_lnGZ7kOg_4F6His7g
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ & https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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