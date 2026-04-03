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Iran TV: "If you capture an enemy pilot or pilots & deliver them alive to law enforcement & military forces, you will receive a valuable reward"
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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IRIB broadcasts a public announcement to residents of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province:

"If you capture an enemy pilot or pilots and deliver them alive to law enforcement and military forces, you will receive a valuable reward."

Earlier today.

Adding:

Iranian Mehr News Agency reports that one of the helicopters involved in the CSAR operation has been targeted by Iranian air defense crews.

Adding:

USAF E-3 Sentry AWACS is active in the area where combat search and rescue (CSAR) operations are unfolding, suggesting a command-and-control role in the ongoing mission given its relative proximity to the area of operations.

There is still no clear information on the fate of the F-15E crew, and no reports confirming that the rescue operation was successful. There are some unverified claims that the crew, or at least one member, may have been captured, with reports that Iranian authorities are conducting security procedures prior to releasing further information. A substantial reward has also reportedly been issued for the capture of the crew.

The most likely scenarios are that the crew did not survive the incident, or that there was an issue with the Personnel Locator Beacon (PLB) integrated into the ACES II ejection seat, given the length of time the CSAR operation has been ongoing.

Adding:

A USAF F-16CJ “Wild Weasel” (F-16C Block 50/52 configured for Suppression of Enemy Air Defenses, SEAD) transmitted a 7700 emergency squawk over Saudi Arabian airspace near the Iraqi border. The aircraft has since disappeared from FlightRadar tracking.

Adding:    Another American refueling aircraft had an accident

➡️Israeli news channels published an image reporting that a refueling plane from the occupied territories had taken off to participate in the war against Iran, but half an hour after takeoff it encountered a problem and requested an emergency landing.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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