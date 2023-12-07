Create New Account
Why Are Palestinian Supporters OK With HAMAS Kidnapping Blacks In The Sudan To Make Them Slaves?
KevinJJohnston
Published Yesterday

If you're going to support a group like antifa, black lives matter, the Canada communist League, Isis or Hamas, you should probably know a little bit about them before you make yourself look like a complete ass on the internet.

Hamas is currently in Sudan and Ethiopia rounding up black men, beating the will to live out of them and entering them into slavery in the year 2023.

Hamas are as evil as evil can be and when you are running around major Western cities supporting them, this is what you are supporting. Take a look at this video and see for yourself what real fear looks like. These young black males who have nothing to do with Hamas are now the property of Hamas and you're helping them do it with your ignorance and your arrogance.


www.FreedomReport.ca


#Hamas #Isreal #Palestine #Palestinian #middleeast #war #egypt #slavery #black #violent #terrorists #saudiarabia #yyc #calgary #canada

