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Meet A Canadian Who Charged Justin Trudeau Criminally!
KevinJJohnston
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45 views • September 04, 2019
I want to thank Rick Boswick very much for leading the charge in the city of Ottawa to get the crime minister of Canada Jihadi Justin Trudeau charged criminally. Justin Trudeau has proven to all of us that the liberal party and liberalism in general are worse ideas than Islam because they are dangerous, counterproductive and completely Anti-Canadian.

The more of you that charge this bastard with crimes the better. Here is the form and instructions are on the page: http://freedomreport.ca/jailtrudeau/

+ Sign and date page 1.
+ Fill out your name and information
+ Print out the form
+ Go to the court house, ask to speak with a JUSTICE OF THE PEACE (Take a witness)
+ State you wish to lay a PRIVATE INFORMATION
+ If the JP allows the charges to go through, follow their instructions and sign where they ask.
+ If the JP DOES NOT allow the charges to through, get their name and the name of the officer(s) who throw you out of the courthouse for later condemnation and litigation.

EITHER WAY, email me, Kevin J. Johnston and tell me how it went – [email protected]

We can CRUSH this criminal, but ONLY as a unified force!



FOLLOW ME, SUBSCRIBE TO ME, FRIEND ME ON ALL MY SOCIAL MEDIA – LINKS BELOW!


Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca

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Keywords
iranconservativeisisjustin trudeaucriminal chargessouth africachargedjihadikevin j johnstonbonnie crombiefreedom report
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy