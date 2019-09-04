© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Meet A Canadian Who Charged Justin Trudeau Criminally!
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
45 views • September 04, 2019
I want to thank Rick Boswick very much for leading the charge in the city of Ottawa to get the crime minister of Canada Jihadi Justin Trudeau charged criminally. Justin Trudeau has proven to all of us that the liberal party and liberalism in general are worse ideas than Islam because they are dangerous, counterproductive and completely Anti-Canadian.
The more of you that charge this bastard with crimes the better. Here is the form and instructions are on the page: http://freedomreport.ca/jailtrudeau/
+ Sign and date page 1.
+ Fill out your name and information
+ Print out the form
+ Go to the court house, ask to speak with a JUSTICE OF THE PEACE (Take a witness)
+ State you wish to lay a PRIVATE INFORMATION
+ If the JP allows the charges to go through, follow their instructions and sign where they ask.
+ If the JP DOES NOT allow the charges to through, get their name and the name of the officer(s) who throw you out of the courthouse for later condemnation and litigation.
EITHER WAY, email me, Kevin J. Johnston and tell me how it went – [email protected]
We can CRUSH this criminal, but ONLY as a unified force!
FOLLOW ME, SUBSCRIBE TO ME, FRIEND ME ON ALL MY SOCIAL MEDIA – LINKS BELOW!
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca
In case You Tube shuts us down, ALL our videos are on BITCHUTE.com
Bitchute.com: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
BRIGHTEON.com
Brighteon.com: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
DONATE HERE: https://c5m-group-inc.square.site
Website: http://www.FreedomReport.ca
Twitter: http://www.Twitter.com/saugamayor
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/realkevinjjohnston
Minds: http://minds.com/kevinjjohnston
Oneway: http://www.oneway.com/kevinjjohnston
Gab: http://gab.ai/kevinjjohnston
USA.life: https://usa.life/kevinjjohnston
Canund: https://canund.com/KevinJJohnston
The more of you that charge this bastard with crimes the better. Here is the form and instructions are on the page: http://freedomreport.ca/jailtrudeau/
+ Sign and date page 1.
+ Fill out your name and information
+ Print out the form
+ Go to the court house, ask to speak with a JUSTICE OF THE PEACE (Take a witness)
+ State you wish to lay a PRIVATE INFORMATION
+ If the JP allows the charges to go through, follow their instructions and sign where they ask.
+ If the JP DOES NOT allow the charges to through, get their name and the name of the officer(s) who throw you out of the courthouse for later condemnation and litigation.
EITHER WAY, email me, Kevin J. Johnston and tell me how it went – [email protected]
We can CRUSH this criminal, but ONLY as a unified force!
FOLLOW ME, SUBSCRIBE TO ME, FRIEND ME ON ALL MY SOCIAL MEDIA – LINKS BELOW!
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca
In case You Tube shuts us down, ALL our videos are on BITCHUTE.com
Bitchute.com: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
BRIGHTEON.com
Brighteon.com: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
DONATE HERE: https://c5m-group-inc.square.site
Website: http://www.FreedomReport.ca
Twitter: http://www.Twitter.com/saugamayor
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/realkevinjjohnston
Minds: http://minds.com/kevinjjohnston
Oneway: http://www.oneway.com/kevinjjohnston
Gab: http://gab.ai/kevinjjohnston
USA.life: https://usa.life/kevinjjohnston
Canund: https://canund.com/KevinJJohnston
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.