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Breaking: Ottawa Police Seizing Fuel From Protesters
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70 views • February 07, 2022
From Dennis Hendrickson
Police in Ottawa seizing gasoline from Freedom Convoy protest. Just when you thought they couldn't stoop any lower.
This is lower than low.
Mirrored from https://youtu.be/6JgAL3Lahn0
Police in Ottawa seizing gasoline from Freedom Convoy protest. Just when you thought they couldn't stoop any lower.
This is lower than low.
Mirrored from https://youtu.be/6JgAL3Lahn0
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