"It's A Deep State Fluff Piece About Gov't Overthrow" - OIG FISA ABUSE REPORT RELEASED - #1700

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E-Militia Article: “It’s A Deep State Fluff Piece About Gov’t Overthrow” – OIG FISA ABUSE REPORT RELEASED – (READ IT HERE) – E-Militia News http://ow.ly/hcQR30q0rhv
Zachary Vorhies is the highest ranking Google insider who anonymously leaked internal documents to Project Veritas and then made the decision to go public in an on-the-record video interview. Zach, decided to go public after receiving a letter from Google, and after he says Google allegedly called the police to perform a “wellness check” on him.
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