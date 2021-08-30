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Qualities Of The Righteous King - Proverbs 30:29-31 (NIV)
29 “There are three things that are stately in their stride,
four that move with stately bearing:
30 a lion, mighty among beasts,
who retreats before nothing;
31 a strutting rooster, a he-goat,
and a king secure against revolt."
Proverbs Club Commentary
A righteous leader is akin
to a lion, a rooster, and a he-goat;
all noble characteristics.
https://pc1.tiny.us/ne9w6x7w
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