Ron DeSantis vs. Everyone The Governor Who BROKE the Media The Glenn Beck Podcast Ep 150

Glenn Beck





Premiered 4 hours ago NOTE: Portions of this video podcast have been edited to comply with YouTube's "community guidelines." For the full, uncensored version of this episode, watch on BlazeTV.com/Glenn.





Corporate media hate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. These days, that’s a badge of honor. They love to accuse him of tyranny and authoritarianism, to scaremonger about how he wants to "destroy" democracy. But he’s unafraid to call out their lies and keep Florida on the front lines for freedom. When Disney tried to protest his Parental Rights in Education law, he stood his ground — and won. He did the same with CRT and woke prosecutors and has an exciting announcement about taking on ESG. Gov. DeSantis joins Glenn to break down his growing collection of wins, why he isn’t slowing down, and his advice for Republicans hoping to make a difference in their states.





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Over the past 16 years, Preborn has positioned its clinics in the top abortion cities, where fifty percent of abortions take place. Preborn’s work of saving babies' lives will continue at an even greater level as the organization fights Planned Parenthood and now defends its centers from the radical hate groups, who want nothing more than to shut them down. To donate, dial #250 and say the keyword “BABY” or go to preborn.com/GLENN





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