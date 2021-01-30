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Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Is This The End? Part 1 (2 Hour In Depth Study) - What's Up Prof? 8
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154 views • January 30, 2021
Episode 8 is an in depth study that Walter will be doing on where we are in the stream of time as we look at current events and prophecy. "Is this the end?" May the Holy Spirit grant us wisdom as we study these things.
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