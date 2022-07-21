Ukraine and Afghanistan – West uses double standards

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There is much attention on
the war in Ukraine, much less on the lost war in Afghanistan. For 20 years,
nothing but destruction was caused there. But the West uses double standards
elsewhere, too.
👉 https://kla.tv/23126
👉 https://www.kla.tv/abo-en - Subscribe our newsletter!
www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website