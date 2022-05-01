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Bat Out of Hell - Meat Loaf" IR-(S3-E4) Sneak Peek
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22 views • May 01, 2022
The JabberGuys discuss the making of Bat Out of Hell and the background of the iconic lead singer, Meat Loaf. One of the best-selling albums of all time, Meat Loaf and Jim Steinman create a music legacy with the help of Todd Rundgren.
(Podcast release date: Jan 6, 2022)
Episodes: https://insiderock.buzzsprout.com/
Website:https://www.jabberguys.com/
(Podcast release date: Jan 6, 2022)
Episodes: https://insiderock.buzzsprout.com/
Website:https://www.jabberguys.com/
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