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Courage Under Fire - Conscious Hip Hop Mix ((432))
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48 views • July 30, 2021
what's the interpretation of Courage Under Fire here? it's about being tested and prevailing, standing on principles, shining your light in the pits of darkness, fearless.. Even if everyone is against you when you know you are in the right or aligned to objective Truth and/or objective morality.. do not fold under pressure, but rather, be that transmuted diamond crystal from which the coal under pressure results in..
So, now that you got the power and the righteousness (in regards to the last 4 mixes i released), let's take to the battlefield of this war on consciousness.. Always remember that in the totality of creation, all is one and that all came from a singularity life source or god/creator.. Unfortunately, we are very far from that reality/dimension/connection since we're in a world usurped by malevolence that has been attempting for eons to pervert, invert, and undermine creation and the cosmic laws that govern it all and the unfoldment of that has polarized people in an artificial dualistic reality locking consciousness to a very limited level.. To the point that humanity enslaves itself, consciously or unconsciously..
Today, we keep hearing about the powers that wish they be on the 3D level and how the "illuminati", "elite", oligarchs, government, kings and queens,the occult priest class, blood lines, hidden hands, military industrial complex, the the farmakia mafia, the "deep state", and all the other entities and monikers that participate and perpetuate the systems of mind control, perception manipulation, domination and control. Here's the thing everybody: yes they are the enemies, but if we're being honest with ourselves, the sleeping masses that acquiesce, support, vote, participate, follow orders and ultimately hold up and enforce the control systems. That doesn't mean be polarized against everything/everybody, just know the difference and act accordingly..
We need courage to walk this straight and narrow path, knowing that there will be times when we feel abandoned, shunned, ostracized, alone, weak, in doubt and then some. Where's your garment of righteousness? Did you just borrow one from somewhere or someone else, or did you sew it yourself with the golden threads of Truth, Cosmic Consciousness, Objective Morality and The Immutable Laws of the Universe? What drives you to stay persistent? Love for Truth, self and others? The profound Care you have for creation and wanting to be and see the positive changes we need on this planet? The Moral Obligation to defend Rights in a world of deception coercing us to give up more of them? Knowing that our lack of right action in these increasingly draconian times will lead to a worse consequence than some uncomfortable confrontation? Or Is it driven by fear? You know when you get that feeling in your gut, like your insides are twisting and constricting? That burning in your throat full of conviction? Do you feel internally conflicted at that moment? I've had these blockages and what's helped me work thru them is the inner work, shadow work and alignment to immutable Principles, Morals, Truth and Natural Law. We Need the right Grammar, Logic & Rhetoric (knowledge, understanding & wisdom) to be effective in speaking and defending the Truth and advocating Freedom & Justice.
In Regarding the 3 expressions of unity/trinity consciousness: Thoughts, Emotions, Actions represented by the Mind, Heart & Guts respectively, corresponding to The Crown, Heart & Solar Plexus Chakras respectively.. Tying in my progressive work with these music mixes in recent times, the 3 related ones are (1) Control, Confusion, and Corruption of Thought (thoth), (2) Genesis: Awakening The Sacred Lost Principle of Care.. and now, (3) Courage Under Fire.
how do you flex your solar plex?
◊◊◊ TRACKLIST ◊◊◊
Intro- Soundscapes - A-O.N.E.
Triple 6's - Azeem
Courage Under Fire - Aceyalone & Mumbles
Polarity - Nu Vision Project
Patience - Hypnotic The Native Son
We Be - Ursula Rucker & Wax Tailor
Close Your Eyes - DJ Day
The Hunger - Anacron x Sadé
Hold On To - MF Doom
Ordo Ab Chao - John Robinson
Honour Codes - The Four Owls
Soldier In The Rain Instrumental - Anonymous x Mark Passio
Corporate Terrorism - Ras K'dee
The Last Trumpet (Medley & Halou Remixes) - Latyrx
Battlefield - Joe Murray
Sustain-Ability - El*A*Kwents
One-Two Interlude - Bfap
Battle Grounds Beast 1333 ft. Atma
L'emmerdeur Public N°1 - Fabe
Walk The Line Like A Lion - Wax Tailor x RBG
Immortal Technique
New World - Nate ft. Cyclonious
The Uprising - Sol Uprising
Not Afraid - Jessica Fitoussi ft. by Mister Modo & Ugly Mac Beer
The Power To Break Thru - Inspeckta Deck x Murs & Carlitta Durand
Try Harder - Krewcial ft. Tayna Saw
Streets Are Cold - Bayonics ft. Approach
Are We There Yet (snippet) - CMA
Can't Break Me - Kam
War Drums - G&D
All Seeing - Source Of Labor
Arranged, Mixed & Recorded in 432Hz in Quimper, France on 10/4/21 by Derek Bartolacelli aka AwakenYaMind
PEACE
So, now that you got the power and the righteousness (in regards to the last 4 mixes i released), let's take to the battlefield of this war on consciousness.. Always remember that in the totality of creation, all is one and that all came from a singularity life source or god/creator.. Unfortunately, we are very far from that reality/dimension/connection since we're in a world usurped by malevolence that has been attempting for eons to pervert, invert, and undermine creation and the cosmic laws that govern it all and the unfoldment of that has polarized people in an artificial dualistic reality locking consciousness to a very limited level.. To the point that humanity enslaves itself, consciously or unconsciously..
Today, we keep hearing about the powers that wish they be on the 3D level and how the "illuminati", "elite", oligarchs, government, kings and queens,the occult priest class, blood lines, hidden hands, military industrial complex, the the farmakia mafia, the "deep state", and all the other entities and monikers that participate and perpetuate the systems of mind control, perception manipulation, domination and control. Here's the thing everybody: yes they are the enemies, but if we're being honest with ourselves, the sleeping masses that acquiesce, support, vote, participate, follow orders and ultimately hold up and enforce the control systems. That doesn't mean be polarized against everything/everybody, just know the difference and act accordingly..
We need courage to walk this straight and narrow path, knowing that there will be times when we feel abandoned, shunned, ostracized, alone, weak, in doubt and then some. Where's your garment of righteousness? Did you just borrow one from somewhere or someone else, or did you sew it yourself with the golden threads of Truth, Cosmic Consciousness, Objective Morality and The Immutable Laws of the Universe? What drives you to stay persistent? Love for Truth, self and others? The profound Care you have for creation and wanting to be and see the positive changes we need on this planet? The Moral Obligation to defend Rights in a world of deception coercing us to give up more of them? Knowing that our lack of right action in these increasingly draconian times will lead to a worse consequence than some uncomfortable confrontation? Or Is it driven by fear? You know when you get that feeling in your gut, like your insides are twisting and constricting? That burning in your throat full of conviction? Do you feel internally conflicted at that moment? I've had these blockages and what's helped me work thru them is the inner work, shadow work and alignment to immutable Principles, Morals, Truth and Natural Law. We Need the right Grammar, Logic & Rhetoric (knowledge, understanding & wisdom) to be effective in speaking and defending the Truth and advocating Freedom & Justice.
In Regarding the 3 expressions of unity/trinity consciousness: Thoughts, Emotions, Actions represented by the Mind, Heart & Guts respectively, corresponding to The Crown, Heart & Solar Plexus Chakras respectively.. Tying in my progressive work with these music mixes in recent times, the 3 related ones are (1) Control, Confusion, and Corruption of Thought (thoth), (2) Genesis: Awakening The Sacred Lost Principle of Care.. and now, (3) Courage Under Fire.
how do you flex your solar plex?
◊◊◊ TRACKLIST ◊◊◊
Intro- Soundscapes - A-O.N.E.
Triple 6's - Azeem
Courage Under Fire - Aceyalone & Mumbles
Polarity - Nu Vision Project
Patience - Hypnotic The Native Son
We Be - Ursula Rucker & Wax Tailor
Close Your Eyes - DJ Day
The Hunger - Anacron x Sadé
Hold On To - MF Doom
Ordo Ab Chao - John Robinson
Honour Codes - The Four Owls
Soldier In The Rain Instrumental - Anonymous x Mark Passio
Corporate Terrorism - Ras K'dee
The Last Trumpet (Medley & Halou Remixes) - Latyrx
Battlefield - Joe Murray
Sustain-Ability - El*A*Kwents
One-Two Interlude - Bfap
Battle Grounds Beast 1333 ft. Atma
L'emmerdeur Public N°1 - Fabe
Walk The Line Like A Lion - Wax Tailor x RBG
Immortal Technique
New World - Nate ft. Cyclonious
The Uprising - Sol Uprising
Not Afraid - Jessica Fitoussi ft. by Mister Modo & Ugly Mac Beer
The Power To Break Thru - Inspeckta Deck x Murs & Carlitta Durand
Try Harder - Krewcial ft. Tayna Saw
Streets Are Cold - Bayonics ft. Approach
Are We There Yet (snippet) - CMA
Can't Break Me - Kam
War Drums - G&D
All Seeing - Source Of Labor
Arranged, Mixed & Recorded in 432Hz in Quimper, France on 10/4/21 by Derek Bartolacelli aka AwakenYaMind
PEACE
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