Scripted Feelings - Estaban Macadoo, Joker

Donations
https://donate.stripe.com/3cs8x2cNZ8o9a4w5kk
patreon.com/trutherbotJOKER
-- Music --
Jamendo
http://jamen.do/a/591739
BandCamp
TrutherbotJOKER.bandcamp.com
Soundcloud
Soundcloud.com/trutherbotjoker
-- LIVE Video Pages - -
Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/trutherbotJOKER
Twitch
https://m.twitch.tv/trutherbotjoker
https://twitter.com/truther8otJOKER
Odyssey
https://odysee.com/@trutherbotJOKER:f
Kick
https://kick.com/trutherbotJOKER
AfreecaTV
https://bj.afreecatv.com/trutherbotjk
DLiveTV
https://dlive.tv/trutherbotJOKER2
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzpYvFu12Js8/
Bigo
https://www.bigo.tv/user/942023529
Tik Tok
tiktok.com/@trutherbotjoker
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/trutherbotJOKER
GoyimTV
https://goyimtv.com/channel/3913207358/trutherbotJK
DailyMotion
https://www.dailymotion.com/trutherbotJOKER
-- Social Media's --
Bitchute/Paychute
https://www.paychute.com/c/1163dd23-0d3f-4245-b04d-3b40c61f09f8
Gab
https://gab.com/trutherbotJ0KER
Substack
https://substack.com/@trutherbotjoker
https://www.instagram.com/trutherbotjoker/
Threads
https://www.threads.net/@trutherbotjoker
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61552720641661&mibextid=ZbWKwL
Telegram
https://t.me/trutherb0tJOKER
Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/trutherbotjoker
Locals
https://locals.com/member/trutherbotJOKER
Minds
https://www.minds.com/trutherstar/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.