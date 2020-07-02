Coup Exposed Gen Flynn Case Ordered Dismissed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
231K subscribers
DC Court of Appeals has ruled that the case against Gen. Michael Flynn must be dropped, after a judge ignored a previous order by US Attorney General William Barr to drop all charges. As more documents and notes by FBI officers involved in the case are released, it becomes ever more evident that this was no counterintelligence investigation - it was a coup attempt. And it went all the way to the top. Also in today's program mask-mania continues to spread faster than the coronavirus, with Americans lining up to turn in other Americans for not wearing masks. But what happened in states that did not shut down? We discuss a Wall Street Journal editorial of yesterday with the hard numbers.
Don't forget to subscribe to free updates from the Ron Paul Institute at: http://www.RonPaulInstitute.org/subsc...
https://www.infowarsstore.com/
Help Support Real News Channel.com: https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=3735662.b77350c&;utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=3735662.b77350c
Or Buy One of our great shirts at www.flytees.biz Use Discount Code:RNC2020 for an instant Discount
Or our Official shirt at: https://teespring.com/real-news-channel-com-free-pre?tsmac=store&;tsmic=flyteesbiz&pid=2&cid=2397
Or this new shirt: https://teespring.com/ben-franklin-quote-real-news-c?pid=369&;cid=6513
For Current National COVID 19 coverage:https://realnewschannel.com/Ongoing%20Coverage%20of%20COVID19%20Pandemic%20Month%20of%20June.php
For Local COVID 19 Coverage:https://realnewschannel.com/othernews.php
Check Out our other More Uncensored Video Channel at https://www.brighteon.com/channel/webmaster1776 or visit our main site: https://realnewschannel.com/
Reusable Patriotic Face Mask: https://flytees.myshopify.com/collections/face-masks-and-coverings/products/patriot-mask
Survival food: https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=1002522&;u=2154484&m=36800&urllink=&afftrack=
REUSABLE FACE MASKS: https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=1527672&;u=2154484&m=91387&urllink=&afftrack=
Day One Survial Gear: https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=772805&;u=2154484&m=61494&urllink=&afftrack=
DEBT COUNCILING: https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=221193&;u=2154484&m=26522&urllink=&afftrack=
Check Out theses Smart watches: https://shareasale.com/u.cfm?d=655220&;m=95776&u=2154484&afftrack=
Support the United Way: https://www.unitedwaygmwc.org/Donate
Support the USO and Our Troops: https://secure.uso.org/1911_AMT/?sc=WEBDONATE&;show_amount=true
Support Ron Paul Institute: http://ronpaulinstitute.org/support/
https://wearechange.org/donate/
Donate to the ACLJ: https://aclj.org/donate
Support the Wounded Warrior Project: https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate