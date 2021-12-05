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El Vector - Corrupción Y Censura de la Ciencia | Lunes 29 de Noviembre, 2021 (Show de Radio en los Andes de Peru)
EL VECTOR
EL VECTOR
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0 view • December 05, 2021
NOTICIAS INTERNACIONALES
Transmitidas desde Canadá hasta Apurímac, Perú a través de Radio Lunarejo 91.3 FM. Presentado por el Profesor Alberto

VISITE NUESTRO SITIO WEB DE NOTICIAS INTERNACIONALES EN INGLÉS Y ESPAÑOL
https://vector-news.github.io/

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Temas:
Nuevas variantes - Omicron
Fallas y Reacciones adversos a la vacuna
Corrupción y censura en ciencia
Nuevas plandemias en preparación
ONU, bancos, y la agenda verde
Dichos recientes de elites mundiales

Fuentes:
https://www.rt.com/news/541533-israel-omicron-ban-tracing/

https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-11-27-ten-omicron-variant-predictions-for-2022-authoritarian-playbook.html#

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/dr-fauci-admits-vaccines-not-work-advertised-vaccinated-great-danger-today/

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/11/vasko-kohlmayer/a-massive-covid-wave-in-germany-and-central-europe-despite-high-vaccination/

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/ana.26182

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/11/no_author/proof-covid-vaccines-cause-prion-diseases/

https://www.newstarget.com/2021-11-12-bill-gates-governments-punish-people-questioning-vaccine-mandates.html

https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/dr-mccullough-sues-medical-journal-for-refusing-to-publish-papers-showing-covid-shot-risks-in-children/

https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-11-14-us-developing-lethal-genetically-engineered-viruses-mousepox-monkeypox.html#

https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-11-24-american-government-unleash-angel-death-smallpox-bioweapon.html#

https://www.rt.com/usa/540203-bezos-earth-population-
limit/
Keywords
politicsscienceelitesspanish
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