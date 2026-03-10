$19.6 million in insider payments, defense contractor patents, FARA-registered foreign agents geofencing American churches, and an Attorney General who was a foreign agent

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iNxrmSl4oxk
https://x.com/i/status/2022818268826701924
Converging Technologies
for Improving Human Performance
NANOTECHNOLOGY, BIOTECHNOLOGY,
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY AND COGNITIVE
SCIENCE
NSF/DOC-sponsored report
Edited by Mihail C. Roco and William Sims Bainbridge, National Science
Foundation
June 2002
https://obamawhitehouse.archives.gov/sites/default/files/microsites/ostp/bioecon-%28%23%20023SUPP%29%20NSF-NBIC.pdf
Convergence of Knowledge, Technology and Society
Beyond Convergence of Nano-Bio-Info-Cognitive Technologies 2013 https://search.brave.com/search?q=Convergence+of+Knowledge%2C+Technology+and+Society%0ABeyond+Convergence+of+Nano-Bio-Info-Cognitive+Technologies&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08bc7dd67eaea40ee715ec5439a468371892
https://x.com/i/status/2022822180736696575
Cognitive Warfare Applied Cognitive Effects Newsletter; Perception ; DECEMBER 2025, ISSUE 4 https://search.brave.com/search?q=Cognitive+Warfare+Applied+Cognitive+Effects+Newsletter%3B+Perception+%3B+DECEMBER+2025%2C+ISSUE+4&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08bc720d6734713578a4d9b12c65f019626a
https://www.act.nato.int/wp-content/uploads/2025/12/20251219_CogWar-Newsletter-December.pdf
https://x.com/i/status/2022839157039489497
Human rights implications of new and emerging technologies in the military domain
Report of the Human Rights Council Advisory Committee
United Nations A/HRC/60/63
8 September–3 October 2025
https://docs.un.org/A/HRC/60/63
https://docs.un.org/en/A/HRC/60/63
How come the citizens have absolutely no say in the integration of new "policies" within the "agile nations charter" nations???
Why are global think tanks like the UN2030 horizons2020 Europe and the global foresight groups making all on the "policy recommendations" for all of. The "member states"??
Where are the peoples who have to live within these policies that eventually become "mandates" then "laws" where are the peoples "voices???
https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/human-augmentation-the-dawn-of-a-new-paradigm
https://x.com/i/status/2022861859196428380
DEFENSE NANOTECHNOLOGY - RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM
December 2009
Department of Defense Director, Defense Research & Engineering
https://www.nano.gov/sites/default/files/pub_resource/dod-report_to_congress_final_1mar10.pdf
https://x.com/i/status/2022896402221928878
The Discovery That Turns Your Cells into Quantum Sensors, University of Chicago scientist Peter Maurer https://rumble.com/v75ry8u-432965406.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_a