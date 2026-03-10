BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

$19.6 million in insider payments, defense contractor patents, FARA-registered foreign agents geofencing American churches, and an Attorney General who was a foreign agent
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
247 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
12 views • Today

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iNxrmSl4oxk

.


https://x.com/i/status/2022818268826701924


Converging Technologies

for Improving Human Performance

NANOTECHNOLOGY, BIOTECHNOLOGY,

INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY AND COGNITIVE

SCIENCE

NSF/DOC-sponsored report

Edited by Mihail C. Roco and William Sims Bainbridge, National Science

Foundation

June 2002

https://obamawhitehouse.archives.gov/sites/default/files/microsites/ostp/bioecon-%28%23%20023SUPP%29%20NSF-NBIC.pdf

.

.

Convergence of Knowledge, Technology and Society

Beyond Convergence of Nano-Bio-Info-Cognitive Technologies 2013 https://search.brave.com/search?q=Convergence+of+Knowledge%2C+Technology+and+Society%0ABeyond+Convergence+of+Nano-Bio-Info-Cognitive+Technologies&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08bc7dd67eaea40ee715ec5439a468371892



.

https://x.com/i/status/2022822180736696575


Cognitive Warfare Applied Cognitive Effects Newsletter; Perception ; DECEMBER 2025, ISSUE 4 https://search.brave.com/search?q=Cognitive+Warfare+Applied+Cognitive+Effects+Newsletter%3B+Perception+%3B+DECEMBER+2025%2C+ISSUE+4&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08bc720d6734713578a4d9b12c65f019626a





.

https://www.act.nato.int/wp-content/uploads/2025/12/20251219_CogWar-Newsletter-December.pdf

.

https://x.com/i/status/2022839157039489497


Human rights implications of new and emerging technologies in the military domain

Report of the Human Rights Council Advisory Committee

United Nations A/HRC/60/63

8 September–3 October 2025

https://docs.un.org/A/HRC/60/63

https://docs.un.org/en/A/HRC/60/63











.

How come the citizens have absolutely no say in the integration of new "policies" within the "agile nations charter" nations???


Why are global think tanks like the UN2030 horizons2020 Europe and the global foresight groups making all on the "policy recommendations" for all of. The "member states"??


Where are the peoples who have to live within these policies that eventually become "mandates" then "laws" where are the peoples "voices???


🙈🤐😵‍💫

.

https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/human-augmentation-the-dawn-of-a-new-paradigm



.

https://x.com/i/status/2022861859196428380


DEFENSE NANOTECHNOLOGY - RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM

December 2009

Department of Defense Director, Defense Research & Engineering

https://www.nano.gov/sites/default/files/pub_resource/dod-report_to_congress_final_1mar10.pdf

.

https://x.com/i/status/2022896402221928878


The Discovery That Turns Your Cells into Quantum Sensors, University of Chicago scientist Peter Maurer https://rumble.com/v75ry8u-432965406.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_a

Keywords
trump20242030covid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Why Iran, Not America, Now Controls the Global Energy Economy

Why Iran, Not America, Now Controls the Global Energy Economy

Mike Adams
Trump says ending Iran war a &#8220;mutual&#8221; decision with Netanyahu, demands surrender

Trump says ending Iran war a “mutual” decision with Netanyahu, demands surrender

Willow Tohi
Trump announces energy pledge with major tech firms to cover AI power costs

Trump announces energy pledge with major tech firms to cover AI power costs

Laura Harris
Trump refuses to sign any legislation until Senate passes voter ID bill

Trump refuses to sign any legislation until Senate passes voter ID bill

Cassie B.
Global Sulfur Crisis: The Chemical Achilles Heel of Modern Civilization Has Been Severed

Global Sulfur Crisis: The Chemical Achilles Heel of Modern Civilization Has Been Severed

Mike Adams
Amazon Prime Video Cuts Nearly 3,000 Employees, Citing Transition to &#8216;AI-First Development&#8217;

Amazon Prime Video Cuts Nearly 3,000 Employees, Citing Transition to ‘AI-First Development’

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy