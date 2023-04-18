🆘Ruby Sue🆘Sweet Black Lab To be killed at Fayetteville NC @Cumberland “shelter”

This sweet Pup will be Killed (like Millions of others across the US) if NOONE steps up for her. Foster, adopt, pledge. All the volunteer networking pages are on fb. Please patriots if you are anywhere near her save her life ! A Young healthy pup, she doesn’t deserve to die. HELP !
her ID is A396368
