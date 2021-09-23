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Pulmonary Nurse for 31 Years Testifies How he Unknowingly Killed Patients Following COVID Protocols
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71 views • September 23, 2021
Albert Spence is a pulmonary nurse with 31 years of experience. He recently gave public testimony before the South Carolina State Legislature on "therapeutic options" for COVID-19.
Once again, we are finding that nurses who have been working on the frontlines treating COVID-19 patients are the most informed people in the U.S. right now who truly know what is going on in the hospitals, especially when it comes to COVID-19 protocols, and the experimental COVID-19 "vaccines."
In this public testimony, Mr. Spence relates how he followed all the advice in the beginning of how the medical system wanted him to treat COVID patients, even though so much of it went against his 30+ years of experience in treating patients with respiratory illnesses.
But when the COVID patients started dwindling down in his ward at the beginning of this year, and he found out that the CDC had changed the threshold for PCR tests by reducing the tests from 40 cycles to 28, then he realized what was happening, and it horrified him.
He had been unwittingly assisting in killing his patients by just "doing what I was told."
He has now left the nursing field for good.
Full article: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/pulmonary-nurse-of-31-years-testifies-how-he-unknowingly-killed-patients-following-covid-protocols/
https://rumble.com/vmu9zz-31-year-pulmonary-nurse-testifies-how-he-unknowingly-killed-patients-follow.html
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DISCLAIMER: Now days we can’t find the truth. Everyone is spinning, lying, giving disinfo, you name it, so all I can do is give you info I have found that is interesting and it’s up to you to decide if you want to believe it or not. We must take in all kinds of info and be discerning about it because we don’t know what is true...we don’t want to throw out something that might be true even tho we thought it wasn’t. Just do your own research and be discerning.
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NEW PLATFORM I don’t post much here: RUMBLE: rumble.com/user/WGON
Bitchute doesn’t always publish my videos but I do try: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OsYxBxQUpJHs/
New platform on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@WGON:35a36371ed85a983c1021a193d9bcc95f3f00601
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This is for BBC only, no other types of videos will go there.
DONATIONS for WGON and the Outreach Ministry can be mailed to:
Linda Kirby
PO Box 366
Shelbyville, TN 37162
OUTREACH EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]
My email: linkirb@gmail or [email protected]
www.whatsgoingonnews.net I post news videos on my website as well as articles from around the world.
Once again, we are finding that nurses who have been working on the frontlines treating COVID-19 patients are the most informed people in the U.S. right now who truly know what is going on in the hospitals, especially when it comes to COVID-19 protocols, and the experimental COVID-19 "vaccines."
In this public testimony, Mr. Spence relates how he followed all the advice in the beginning of how the medical system wanted him to treat COVID patients, even though so much of it went against his 30+ years of experience in treating patients with respiratory illnesses.
But when the COVID patients started dwindling down in his ward at the beginning of this year, and he found out that the CDC had changed the threshold for PCR tests by reducing the tests from 40 cycles to 28, then he realized what was happening, and it horrified him.
He had been unwittingly assisting in killing his patients by just "doing what I was told."
He has now left the nursing field for good.
Full article: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/pulmonary-nurse-of-31-years-testifies-how-he-unknowingly-killed-patients-following-covid-protocols/
https://rumble.com/vmu9zz-31-year-pulmonary-nurse-testifies-how-he-unknowingly-killed-patients-follow.html
***********************************************************
DISCLAIMER: Now days we can’t find the truth. Everyone is spinning, lying, giving disinfo, you name it, so all I can do is give you info I have found that is interesting and it’s up to you to decide if you want to believe it or not. We must take in all kinds of info and be discerning about it because we don’t know what is true...we don’t want to throw out something that might be true even tho we thought it wasn’t. Just do your own research and be discerning.
MY MAIN PLATFORM IS UGETUBE where all my video go up first: https://ugetube.com/@WGON
NEW PLATFORM I don’t post much here: RUMBLE: rumble.com/user/WGON
Bitchute doesn’t always publish my videos but I do try: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OsYxBxQUpJHs/
New platform on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@WGON:35a36371ed85a983c1021a193d9bcc95f3f00601
Brighteon takes most of the day to publish videos: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/linkirb1
BEDTIME BIBLE CHAT is now back on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNwIoG85jxDTE9nsnGjvO_Q/videos
This is for BBC only, no other types of videos will go there.
DONATIONS for WGON and the Outreach Ministry can be mailed to:
Linda Kirby
PO Box 366
Shelbyville, TN 37162
OUTREACH EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]
My email: linkirb@gmail or [email protected]
www.whatsgoingonnews.net I post news videos on my website as well as articles from around the world.
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