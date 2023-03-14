Time To Wake Up Australia

It's time for a lot of people to start paying more attention to what's going on around them and stop listening to the mainstream media lies that are being fed to us. Covid is real, but it was once called 'the flu' and most of us usually got it every year and survived.
Video sourced from:
'We The People - Situation Update' with Mary
Closing music theme:
'Sneaky Action' by David Fesliyan
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between 'We The People' or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.
ce 23:26
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.