Time To Wake Up Australia
The Kokoda Kid
Published 17 hours ago

It's time for a lot of people to start paying more attention to what's going on around them and stop listening to the mainstream media lies that are being fed to us. Covid is real, but it was once called 'the flu' and most of us usually got it every year and survived.

Video sourced from:

'We The People - Situation Update' with Mary

Closing music theme:

'Sneaky Action' by David Fesliyan

Fesliyan Studios

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between 'We The People' or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.


ce 23:26

