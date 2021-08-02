Straight Shooting News w/ Bandana Ed - August 1, 2021 - Sedition!

Straight Shooting New 8 1 21Sedition? Why We Must Stand Now!We will look at the week’s news from the Border Invasion, to the Attacks on Our Children’s Bodies and Souls, to the Psychopathic Minds of Medical Tyranny which is taking place and well on its way to being somehow considered law?Also the US AG Garland sends out a warning about election audits.In the US, We The People have a designed Constitutional form of Government and other nations across the globe have similar forms of a representative government. As we look around we have to ask what the hell is going on right now.What did Thomas Jefferson mean when he stated: If a Nation Expects to be ignorant and free in a time of civilization, it expects what never was and never will be.”Is what is occurring right now is first stealing our freedoms/rights and then manipulating the law to enslave us all?Illegal detaining of U.S. Citizens.Video: Marjorie Green, Matt Gaetz, Louis Gohmert Go to Visit Jan 6 Political Prisoners And Get Locked Out ! Trespassing!Amendment VIIn all criminal prosecutions, the accused shall enjoy the right to a speedy and public trial, by an impartial jury of the State and district wherein the crime shall have been committed, which district shall have been previously ascertained by law, and to be informed of the nature and cause of the accusation; to be confronted with the witnesses against him; to have compulsory process for obtaining witnesses in his favor, and to have the Assistance of Counsel for his defense.What is being covered up?When anyone swears a solemn oath to protect and defend the U.S. Constitution and carries out duties that are in direct violation of their oath are they guilty of criminal actions. In the cases relating to January 6th 2021 where U.S. Citizens are being held without bail or can’t even be granted a visit from U.S. Legislators who are the people involved in making laws.When government holds members of the U.S. Citizenry in violation of the Inalienable Rights of the U.S. Bill of Rights are all those involved Guilty Criminally of Sedition against the U.S. as a Nation and We The People?Picture of CAP COPs swearing inWhat these people are attempting to do is convince by testifying in front of congress? Is it justifiable to violate the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights and hold American Citizens Indefinitely!Capitol Police Officer Fanone - Neck Tattoosthree minutes in, Capitol cops leaving, why? Who gave the order?People hugging them?The DTRA was at the scene on Jan 6th with so-called protestors changing into Trump Gear.On to COVID, the new regs, lockdowns masking, and vaxing even the school children.Healhcare workers are refusing to be forced to get the vaccineDr. Peter McCullough Covid-19 Shot Killing Large Numbers Most in First 3 Days Coronavirus Lockdowns: From 3 months ago: Why are “they” revising the VAERS“Tens of Thousands of events” due to the vaccine?We also previous discussed Smith Mundt modernization act of 2012/ and passed under the NDAA in 2013 About Lies and Propaganda.THE NEW FALSE FLAG SCRIPT- The unvaccinated lie!Earth Summit 1992 and Depopulation to save the planetSome HistoryRumble Globalist - Polly - 1988 population Control Chinese document Why are they coming after the children? 31:00 to 48:50Amazing Polly:Fertility-Women Health Funding, Mortality-Eugenics-babies and old people, migration-restocking of the herd with compliant servants Border Invasion45:14 March 2018 Science and control Social Credit Score from Wuhan China again.Is Switzerland a neutral country or a haven for evil to flourish? Have we been played and do Nazi’s principles really control the events of the world.Contact tracing apps, Klaus Schwab WEF listen up. Control your thoughts and erase from your mind thoughts of freedom.scientific control through publishing and control of informationCybernetic nightmare! Biologic control and human manipulation.The Spirit of Liberty lives in all of us. We must fight them locally, statewide, nationwide, and globally at the schools, the businesses financially, and most important force the issue right now to discover if agencies of authority honor their oath to the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights or an inhumane, illegal, and pure evil powers that are being forced upon us.Wrap Up Berlin Germany two short videoslisten to the words the newscasters use: