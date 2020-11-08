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More Encouraging News on the Election Scandle! TRUMP IS NOT GIVING UP! WE CANT EITHER!
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282 views • November 08, 2020
RealNewsChannel.com

Another Jam Packed News Day! Major headlines from Natural News, News Target, and from the incredible Gateway Pundit whose coverage has been exceptional.

Sources Links:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-11-07-gop-expert-describes-plan-reveal-ballot-fraud.html#
https://newstarget.com/2020-11-07-fake-news-media-gaslight-america-claims-biden-the-winner.html
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/breaking-project-veritas-bucks-county-pennsylvania-board-elections-director-confirms-spoiled-ballots-illegally-handled-destroyed-video/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/100000-provisional-ballots-may-swing-pennsylvania-election-back-trump-despite-massive-fraud-left/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/big-tech-big-media-democrats-lying-president-trump-destroyed-joe-biden-trump-will-win-election/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/bidens-lead-arizona-cut-half-overnight-20573-latest-ballot-dump-maricopa-county-favors-president-trump/

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