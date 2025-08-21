© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
‘Very good chance you're going to see MADURO get his ASS blown off' — Alex Jones on Trump's threat against South American cartels
Adds, 'very good chance you'll see the presidential palace burn and his people killed with 2000 bombs'
Adding more about this: Trump’s reportedly gearing up to ATTACK the Mexican cartels
First 47 declared them terror groups, now journalist Ken Klippenstein says the military’s drawing up plans
Pentagon spox tells Daily Mail it will ‘play an important role’ in ELIMINATING the drug gangs