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A Message To The Truth Community
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87 views • September 25, 2020
A Message To The Truth Community: Be Aware of the information you are taking in.
The entire System is created to mislead EVERYONE. Just because we have a ton of knowledge and understanding on how this reality works does not mean we are not being captivated by the Control System's spell. They attempt to work through EVERY SINGLE HUMAN BEING ON THE PLANET, even those who THINK they have a solid grasp on the Nature of Reality.
My Website: www.theprincipleofcare.com
Stay tuned for my next big presentation entitled "Freedom and Natural Law" which I am shooting to have released by mid-October.
Check out my Patreon page at: https://www.patreon.com/principleofcare
Join Lawrence on:
https://lbry.tv/@ThePrincipleofCare:2r=GnacNgZzQTJBhGGDFDAgi5orgFwDq42f https://brandnewtube.com/@ThePrincipleofCare
https://www.youtube.com/c/LawrenceWasson
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pDbHFSPSB2u1/ https://www.minds.com/theprincipleofcare/
https://3speak.co/user/lawrencewasson https://www.facebook.com/mitch.wasson.71
https://mewe.com/i/lawrencewasson
https://flote.app/ThePrincipleofCare
The entire System is created to mislead EVERYONE. Just because we have a ton of knowledge and understanding on how this reality works does not mean we are not being captivated by the Control System's spell. They attempt to work through EVERY SINGLE HUMAN BEING ON THE PLANET, even those who THINK they have a solid grasp on the Nature of Reality.
My Website: www.theprincipleofcare.com
Stay tuned for my next big presentation entitled "Freedom and Natural Law" which I am shooting to have released by mid-October.
Check out my Patreon page at: https://www.patreon.com/principleofcare
Join Lawrence on:
https://lbry.tv/@ThePrincipleofCare:2r=GnacNgZzQTJBhGGDFDAgi5orgFwDq42f https://brandnewtube.com/@ThePrincipleofCare
https://www.youtube.com/c/LawrenceWasson
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pDbHFSPSB2u1/ https://www.minds.com/theprincipleofcare/
https://3speak.co/user/lawrencewasson https://www.facebook.com/mitch.wasson.71
https://mewe.com/i/lawrencewasson
https://flote.app/ThePrincipleofCare
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