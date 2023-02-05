https://gettr.com/post/p27dk5n718d

2/4/2023 Miles Guo: In the U.S., big tech companies like Google and Apple, as well as chip manufacturer Intel are all having serious problems. Even though the financial crisis this time won’t trigger any civil unrest in the U.S., its potential impact on mankind will exceed your imagination

#google #apple #intel #layoff #financialcrisis





2/4/2023 文贵直播：美国像谷歌、苹果这样的大科技公司，还有芯片制造商英特尔都出现了严重问题。虽然这次金融危机不会给美国带来内乱，但它给人类带来的冲击将超乎想象

#谷歌 #苹果 #英特尔 #裁员 #金融危机



