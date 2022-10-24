Russia and Ukraine Accuse Each Other of Plotting Dirty Bomb Explosion

Russia continued to pound Ukrainian energy and public works targets throughout the weekend and on Monday. Nearly 2 million Ukrainians are without electricity. Western leaders fear the war is trending towards uncontrolled escalation. Russian defense minister Sergei Shoigu held telephone meetings with defense officials in Great Britain, France, and Turkey to discuss what he called a “rapidly deteriorating situation. At the top of everybody’s list of concerns today is talk of a dirty bomb that would spread radiological contamination in Ukraine and surrounding European neighbors. Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 10/24/22

