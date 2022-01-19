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Kim Goguen's Life Force Meeting 1-19-2022
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140 views • January 20, 2022
The new GHWC website was unveiled and the GHWC liaison to the Assemblies, Michael Laine, was introduced on the LF call today.
Update from Kelly Asay about the assemblies. The first U.S. National meeting is scheduled for February 5, 2022.
Status update from Kimberly Goguen regarding the events of the past week, plus intel update.
Please visit the GHWC website at: http://ghwc.global/
Update from Kelly Asay about the assemblies. The first U.S. National meeting is scheduled for February 5, 2022.
Status update from Kimberly Goguen regarding the events of the past week, plus intel update.
Please visit the GHWC website at: http://ghwc.global/
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