The Luciferian Agenda To Corrupt The Hearts And Minds Of Our Children-NOW THE END BEGINS-OCT 6 2023

We are losing the battle to keep our children out of the hands of these Luciferian child groomers and recruiters like HiTOPS, and what you can do about it from a biblical perspective.

As I have said previously, I do not like to write articles on this topic and I don’t like doing Podcasts about it, as it’s both distressing and depressing. But as ‘watchmen on the wall’ we are called to blow the trumpet of warning when the enemy appears at the gate. The enemy is this case is the radical Left who, walking in the footsteps of the coming Antichrist, are literally kidnapping the hearts and minds of our children while we watch, and they’re doing it through the schools, courts and political systems of the world. They are very far along in their mission, so much so you might be unduly shocked.

“He beholdeth all high things: he is a king over all the children of pride.” Job 41:34 (KJB)

On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, the Left has a new rallying cry, it’s ‘Let The Kids Decide!’ and it’s spoken in the context of allowing children to decide their own gender identity and sexual orientation. How young are we talking? According to Stacy Roboustelli, the Director of Education for HiTOPS, a group that “fosters strong and healthy young people of all identities by providing inclusive and youth-informed sex education”, the most “critical time for us to be there is grades 5 through 8 because you want to catch kids when they’re starting puberty.” But she goes on to say that “early intervention is key”, and they are designing a new curriculum for kindergarten to second grade. Today we show you how we are losing the battle to keep our children out of the hands of these Luciferian child groomers and recruiters like the people at HiTOPS, and what you can do about it from a biblical perspective.