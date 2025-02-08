FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: PSALM 140:6-8,12-13, Holy Sabbath Prayer, 20250208

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)





Oh, my Almighty Heavenly Father, YAHWEH, and JEHOVAH JIREH, the LORD GOD my PROVIDER! I am bound to give thanks to You, JEHOVAH JIREH always for my brethren beloved by my LORD Jesus Christ, because You, The Creator from the beginning, chose me for Salvation through Sanctification by the Spirit and belief in the Truth in 2 Thessalonians 2:13!

Hallowed be Your Blessed Name. Thank You for granting me the Justification by Faith and Union with Your Begotten SON, my LORD, and Savior Jesus Christ.

Also, thank You for my LORD’s Substitutionary and Sacrificial Atonement Death on Calvary’s Cross, and His Resurrection for all saints.

Prayer for Deliverance from Evil Men

To the Chief Musician. A Psalm of David

6. Heavenly Father, I said to You, my YAHWEH: “You are my JEHOVAH JIREH, the LORD GOD my PROVIDER; please, hear the voice of my supplications, O YAHWEH.

7. O GOD the JEHOVAH, the strength of my Salvation,

You have covered my head in the day of battle.

8. Do not grant, O LORD, the desires of the wicked;

do not further their wicked schemes, lest they be exalted. Selah

12. Through my Justification by Faith and Union with Your Begotten SON, my LORD, and Savior Jesus Christ, I believe that You, JEHOVAH JIREH, the LORD GOD my PROVIDER will maintain the cause of the afflicted, and justice for Christians.

13. Surely the righteous shall give thanks to Your Name;

the upright shall dwell in Your presence. Amen!

Thank You my YAHWEH, and JEHOVAH JIREH, the LORD GOD my PROVIDER for answering my humble prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Psalm 140:6-8,12-13 personalized NKJV).