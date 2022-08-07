Midnight Ride: Time Machine- The Puritan Massacre at Ulster

Midnight Ride: Time Machine- The Puritan Massacre at Ulster12,519 views Streamed live 15 hours ago Join us tonight on the Midnight Ride (Live Every Saturday Night: 11 EST, 10 CST, 9 MST, 8 PST) w/ Jon Pounders and David Carrico





Puritans have been blamed for everything from genocide to burning innocent women at the stake, but the history of the many Puritans that were dedicated to serving the truth was much different. Jump in our time machine as we go back to the 1600's.

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