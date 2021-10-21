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DANGER: COVID Nasal Test Swabs Are Toxic
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273 views • October 21, 2021
Dr. Jane Ruby reveals another breaking development that carcinogens, parasites, viral material, metal pieces and more have been discovered in Nasal test swabs. Scientists have been examining the nasal swabs that get shoved up your kids' nose at school all day, and the results will shake your soul.
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SOURCE: https://rumble.com/vnwt2p-covid-nasal-swabs-examined-by-scientists-reveal-danger.html
RELATED LINKS:
Support Stew Peters' efforts to keep truth alive:
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media:
https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
See all of Stew's content at
https://StewPeters.TV
Dr. Zelenko Protocol:
www.zStackProtocol.com
https://www.steponsocks.com/
SOURCE: https://rumble.com/vnwt2p-covid-nasal-swabs-examined-by-scientists-reveal-danger.html
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