Craig Kelly and Trespass Notice

Craig Kelly, an awake politician in every sense of the word, was one of the speakers outside the Victorian Farmers Federation offices from 11am Saturday 5 August 2023. The Victorian Farmers Federation has completely sold out to the globalists who aim to enslave the world through poisoning and starvation. Farmers should be exempt from the so called “net zero” policy said Craig Kelly. Another speaker, a warrior woman, spoke about representing herself and winning against the Police who trespassed on her property, ignoring her "Trespass Notice".