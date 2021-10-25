DR. JUDY MIKOVITS ON THE THE PERFECT TRIANGLE PODCAST (10/8/2021)

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Friday Evening, October 8th, 2021 @ 6pm EST
The heroic legend Dr .Judy Mikovits returns to discuss her brand new book "Ending Plague: A Scholar's Obligation in an Age of Corruption." Dr. Judy will also share her latest research insights, latest murderous criminal activity by Tony the Rat Fauci, and the latest natural remedies for the death jab protein spikes.
Revolution Radio - Studio A
https://freedomslips.com
https://revolution.radio
https://plaguethebook.com/
https://tru47.com/
https://www.nutritionalfrontiers.com/
Source: https://www.facebook.com/ThePerfectTriangle/videos/4248448848611320
Source 2: CONSPiRACY CLASSiCS: https://www.bitchute.com/video/vEzBlDdt03Zn/