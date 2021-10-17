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My take on IndyRef2 in 2021
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10 views • October 17, 2021
Been a large while since I made one of these videos but I felt it had to be said. I've been not just busy attending anti-lockdown protests mainly in Glasgow but dealing with family life including our dog's spondylosis gradually getting worse, trying out brief volunteering roles, reading more libertarian books, engaging in more praying than ever and getting over a virus that was sort-of close to Covid that my family and I had for 3 weeks straight which took out a lot of energy. Anyways, enjoy the video
Tweet Thread: https://twitter.com/JonathanR1994/status/1441698919218655232
SNP 'Mothers' news link: https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/lgbt-activists-get-word-mother-axed-from-government-policies-q6q6bxtf6
Lorna Slater links: https://www.scotsman.com/news/politics/cop26-protests-itll-be-worse-when-glasgow-is-underwater-says-lorna-slater-as-she-backs-environment-protests-at-cop26-3413741
https://twitter.com/ITVBorderRB/status/1446133167786639370?s=20
Tweet Thread: https://twitter.com/JonathanR1994/status/1441698919218655232
SNP 'Mothers' news link: https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/lgbt-activists-get-word-mother-axed-from-government-policies-q6q6bxtf6
Lorna Slater links: https://www.scotsman.com/news/politics/cop26-protests-itll-be-worse-when-glasgow-is-underwater-says-lorna-slater-as-she-backs-environment-protests-at-cop26-3413741
https://twitter.com/ITVBorderRB/status/1446133167786639370?s=20
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