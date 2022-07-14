Sri Lanka - A Real Insurrection

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:21 Storming the Palace SL
:05 Storming the Palace different angle SL5
:12 Flag captured SL3
:53 Prime Minister declares Sri Lanka bankrupt, runs awaySL2
:12 Green Agenda result - Insurrections Worldwide 2023 SL4
3:43 Reese Report - The Crucial Difference Between the Fall of Sri Lanka and the Dutch Uprising
6 clips, 5:27.