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UK DECLARES MARTIAL LAW/VACCINE PASSPORTS AKA PLAN B
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90 views • December 08, 2021
UK DECLARES MARTIAL LAW/VACCINE PASSPORTS AKA PLAN B
"It only works if we all do it"
"We knew this was coming in September"
"We will need to have a national conversation about mandatory vaccination"
"Four doses to be compliant in December"
"G7 agreement. Equitable access of injections. Financial merging with Vaccine passports. Mass Surveillance/Contact tracing."
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D5M3uoVvkJI
https://news.sky.com/story/covid-19-boris-johnson-announces-plan-b-restrictions-to-combat-spread-of-omicron-variant-12490130
"It only works if we all do it"
"We knew this was coming in September"
"We will need to have a national conversation about mandatory vaccination"
"Four doses to be compliant in December"
"G7 agreement. Equitable access of injections. Financial merging with Vaccine passports. Mass Surveillance/Contact tracing."
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D5M3uoVvkJI
https://news.sky.com/story/covid-19-boris-johnson-announces-plan-b-restrictions-to-combat-spread-of-omicron-variant-12490130
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