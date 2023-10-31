Babylon is fallen: pope Francis deludes that Klaus Schwab is 'more important' than Christ!

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



The world has entered dark and stormy times, according to Pope Francis who says humanity must put its faith in World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab who is the man with the plan to restore nature to its position of primacy in the world order.





According to Pope Francis, Klaus Schwab has emerged as a “more important figure” than Jesus Christ in the current era because Jesus wants to save souls, and Schwab understands that we need less souls.



"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington