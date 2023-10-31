Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Babylon is fallen: pope Francis deludes that Klaus Schwab is 'more important' than Christ!
channel image
Follower of Christ777
408 Subscribers
52 views
Published Yesterday

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

Credits to The People’s Voice (https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/home/)

The world has entered dark and stormy times, according to Pope Francis who says humanity must put its faith in World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab who is the man with the plan to restore nature to its position of primacy in the world order.

According to Pope Francis, Klaus Schwab has emerged as a “more important figure” than Jesus Christ in the current era because Jesus wants to save souls, and Schwab understands that we need less souls.

For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].

"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."
-General Lafayette under President George Washington

Keywords
fathergodholy spiritjesus christyeshuapope francisson of godyahabbaelohimimmanuelgodheadfather godspirit of truthancient of daysschwabfather of lightsanother comforterfather of spirits

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket