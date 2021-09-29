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MEL K WITH BIG PHARMA INSIDER & TRUTH WARRIOR MIKE L FOR A DEEP DIVE INTO SECRET TECHNOLOGY 9-27-21
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110 views • September 29, 2021
Thank you all that we met in Colorado Springs!! So many amazing Patriot Pals:)
Today Mel is back with Mike L with some shocking information on long hidden technology, why Antarctica is starting to show up in news world wide, and what it means for our future. Hidden history and game changing Tesla discoveries must be declassified, understood, and utilized now more than ever. God wins!
Mel's upcoming live in person speaking events:
Greely, PA - October 8-10
Nashville, TN - October 22-24 (www.TheTruthAboutCancerLive.com)
San Antonio, Texas - November 11 – 13
Dallas, Texas - December 10 - 12
See our website events page and follow the link to the events. Remember to mention Mel K for great discounts on all these fun and informative events. See you there!
Today Mel is back with Mike L with some shocking information on long hidden technology, why Antarctica is starting to show up in news world wide, and what it means for our future. Hidden history and game changing Tesla discoveries must be declassified, understood, and utilized now more than ever. God wins!
Mel's upcoming live in person speaking events:
Greely, PA - October 8-10
Nashville, TN - October 22-24 (www.TheTruthAboutCancerLive.com)
San Antonio, Texas - November 11 – 13
Dallas, Texas - December 10 - 12
See our website events page and follow the link to the events. Remember to mention Mel K for great discounts on all these fun and informative events. See you there!
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