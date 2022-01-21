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Israeli video whitewashes Israeli demolition of Palestinian home in Sheikh Jarrah
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11 views • January 21, 2022
Mohammed Salhiya, the owner of the home, said, “I’ve been attacked for 25 years, 25 years I’ve faced pressure to sell the land…I’ve spent 25 years just in the courts with them.”
Mohammed and members of his family refused to leave their home on Monday, even threatening to burn down the house, rather than yield to Israel’s demands to vacate. "We don't want death. But we have been expelled from our homeland again and again. We are already dead. We are dead inside. We have been dead since 1948," he said.
To learn more about this incident, go to:
https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/sheikh-jarrah-israeli-forces-raid-neighbourhood-overnight-demolish-salhiya-house
https://www.nytimes.com/2022/01/19/world/middleeast/israel-palestine-jerusalem-eviction.html
For more on the Israel/Palestine issue, visit https://ifamericansknew.org/
Please consider donating to If Americans Knew so we can carry on this important work. Go to https://ifamericansknew.org/about_us/donate.html
For daily news on this issue subscribe to our blog: https://israelpalestinenews.org/
Mohammed and members of his family refused to leave their home on Monday, even threatening to burn down the house, rather than yield to Israel’s demands to vacate. "We don't want death. But we have been expelled from our homeland again and again. We are already dead. We are dead inside. We have been dead since 1948," he said.
To learn more about this incident, go to:
https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/sheikh-jarrah-israeli-forces-raid-neighbourhood-overnight-demolish-salhiya-house
https://www.nytimes.com/2022/01/19/world/middleeast/israel-palestine-jerusalem-eviction.html
For more on the Israel/Palestine issue, visit https://ifamericansknew.org/
Please consider donating to If Americans Knew so we can carry on this important work. Go to https://ifamericansknew.org/about_us/donate.html
For daily news on this issue subscribe to our blog: https://israelpalestinenews.org/
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