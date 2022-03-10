An Exclusive Conversation w/ Corey Blair [Part 2]

BQQM!



The previous podcast I did with Corey went over so well and was so real -- there had to be a follow up. And there will be plenty more to come.



Join us once again for an in-depth back-and-forth on the current crisis in Ukraine. Are we being told the truth from the mainstream media? Or are there way more layers to this?



Why are there so many viral videos coming from the people of Ukraine who are in favor of Putin's actions -- stating that Ukraine is shelling their own people so as to foment more fake news narratives?



Are there US-owned-and-operated biolabs scattered throughout the country? If so -- what is their purpose and wouldn't any neighboring nation feel threatened by this?



What does this theater of war mean for the New World Order and it's goals for global control? What can We The People do about any of this?



Get those pens and notebooks out! Pay attention!



Enjoy the show!



BreakTheChains.MEDIA

SouledOut.TV



Get access to exclusive / members-only content for only $3.69/mo ($36.99/yr)



When you directly support SOMTV / Souled Out Media -- you are contributing to the Pro-Freedom Movement, supporting Free Speech and Open Discussion, supporting Health Freedom, supporting the Truth Movement, and strongly fighting back against Big Tech Censorship!