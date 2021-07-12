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Explanation Of How Graphene Oxide Links To 5G - Mirror
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120 views • July 12, 2021
Original: https://www.brighteon.com/b0feaca2-eab3-4971-a126-18f6e529c36d; Channel: Vigilent Citizen; Published Yesterday.
The original video: "MIRRORED from InspiringMinds
A few hours ago, on the Twitch channel La Caja de Pandora, he has made a summary of all the research he has carried out together with Dr. José Luis Sevillano and the team from the University of Almería.
Since many people still seem to have doubts about how graphene oxide causes COVID-19, Ricardo has explained it once again, briefly and simply for everyone to understand, since apparently it is not clear to everyone what 5G technology has to do in all this
OFFICIAL INTERIM REPORT IN ENGLISH (UNIVERSITY OF ALMERIA):
https://www.docdroid.net/Ov1M99x/official-interim-report-in-english-university-of-almeria-pdf
https://godskingdom.org/blog/2021/07/covid-19-and-graphene-oxide
https://www.orwell.city/2021/06/covid-19-is-caused-by-graphene-oxide.html"
The original video: "MIRRORED from InspiringMinds
A few hours ago, on the Twitch channel La Caja de Pandora, he has made a summary of all the research he has carried out together with Dr. José Luis Sevillano and the team from the University of Almería.
Since many people still seem to have doubts about how graphene oxide causes COVID-19, Ricardo has explained it once again, briefly and simply for everyone to understand, since apparently it is not clear to everyone what 5G technology has to do in all this
OFFICIAL INTERIM REPORT IN ENGLISH (UNIVERSITY OF ALMERIA):
https://www.docdroid.net/Ov1M99x/official-interim-report-in-english-university-of-almeria-pdf
https://godskingdom.org/blog/2021/07/covid-19-and-graphene-oxide
https://www.orwell.city/2021/06/covid-19-is-caused-by-graphene-oxide.html"
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