HALLOWEEN WARNING

Pray, the death of a world figure in dubious conditions elevates this moment of war
Another moon gives you signs in the firmament, the persecution intensifies. I have already warned you not to attend agglomerations, terrorism does not stop, it only takes a breath
Be Aware Of The Last Day Of Oct! Our Lady Calls Us At 6:66 P.m. Do Not Go Outside And Do This
MESSAGE OF THE MOST HOLY VIRGIN MARY
TO LUZ DE MARIA
OCTOBER 22, 2023
