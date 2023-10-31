Create New Account
HALLOWEEN WARNING
Rick Langley
Published Yesterday

Pray, the death of a world figure in dubious conditions elevates this moment of war

Another moon gives you signs in the firmament, the persecution intensifies. I have already warned you not to attend agglomerations, terrorism does not stop, it only takes a breath

http://www.jesusmariasite.org/5817-pray-the-death-of-a-world-figure-in-dubious-conditions-elevates-this-moment-of-war/



----------

Be Aware Of The Last Day Of Oct! Our Lady Calls Us At 6:66 P.m. Do Not Go Outside And Do This

MESSAGE OF THE MOST HOLY VIRGIN MARY
TO LUZ DE MARIA
OCTOBER 22, 2023

https://revelacionesmarianas.com/english.htm





Keywords
godholy spiritjesus christpandemicworshipluz de mariathe rosaryhalloweencatholicsblessed virginour ladycatholic faith666 pmblessed salthallows eve

