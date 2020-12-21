This study contains a prophetic warning for God’s people to RETURN wholeheartedly to SEEK Him humbly and especially in this hour. The tenth month and tenth day of the Hebraic Calendar marks historically when Jerusalem was completely surrounded by enemies. It has since been a time of fasting for the Jews, aka the Tenth of Tevet (fast of the tenth month, Zechariah 8:18‭-‬19) – a time of lamenting the great destruction and death of the people of Judah as they were overtaken by Babylon (2 Kings 25:1‭-‬2). This date happens to land on December 25th this year! We see on the Earth, we’re living in a time of fires, sickness, and death in the land. This is not the time for the Body of Yahshua to indulge our flesh, consuming more, filling up our lives with more earthly comforts, acquiring more things and participating in traditions of man. It’s time to RISE and PRAY and SEEK the ONLY GOD who can turn things around. The only God who is ALIVE! Yahweh is our Light and Salvation! When we turn towards Him with sincere humble hearts, to seek, to pray on behalf of ourselves, loved ones, nation, globe and confess the ways we have turned away from Him, following after other loves, the world, our flesh, distractions, the idols of life – other gods, it brings our waywardness into the light of His Salvation, where the blood of Yahshua cleanses us white as snow. And His unfailing love, mercy, and compassion covers us. From a fresh place of encountering His salvation, our weeping turns to joy, and we are most effective for His Kingdom. We don’t need more dead religion, traditions, and customs, but to SEEK OUR GOD who is ALIVE, who heals, delivers, and sets us FREE!