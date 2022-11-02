How The Club of Rome Wants To Screw You

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Sandrine Dixson-Decleve, co-president of the Club of Rome on The Limits to Growth 50th Anniversary: "We're reaching the tipping point. We have the combination of COVID, climate and Ukraine invasion at our doorstep. We must now put in place our policy"
YouTube Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=10treqI9PTc