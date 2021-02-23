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Really Simple Syndication - #SolutionsWatch
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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30 views • February 23, 2021
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=40167

#SolutionsWatch​ isn't just about the Big Ideas. It's also about the simple tricks, tips and techniques that we can use to regain power over our lives and help create the world we want. Today, James explores one very simple and tragically under-appreciated tool: Really Simple Syndication.
License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)

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The Corbett Report
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7TvL4GlQyMBLlUsTrN_C4Q

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gwpziiqzrvt3/
Keywords
vaccinescensorshipnewshoaxcommunismpropaganda5gaigenocidenwo1984agenda 21current affairsgeneticsmasksmsm liesmorgellonsdna manipulationquarantineslockdownsplandemiccurfewsthe great resetc-ovidcontaminated swabs
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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